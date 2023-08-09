Baseball: Kikuchi holds Guardians to run over 7 innings, gets loss

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi threw seven innings of one-run ball while allowing three hits but took the loss as the Toronto Blue Jays went down 1-0 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Kikuchi (9-4) gave up the game's only run at Cleveland Progressive Field where Oscar Gonzalez opened the Guardians' second with a single and scored on Ramon Laureano's no-out double. The lefty stranded Laureano and allowed just two other base runners, a two-out walk in the third and a two-out double in the seventh. Kikuchi struck out six and left after 95 pitches. "The first time through their batting order, I sensed my...