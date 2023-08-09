URGENT: China positive about summit with Japan PM Kishida in Sept.: sources

Newsfrom Japan

China has notified Japan that it is positive about holding a summit between Premier Li Qiang and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of an international meeting next month, diplomatic sources said Wednesday. If the plan goes ahead on the fringes of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia, it would be the first meeting between the two leaders. Tokyo has sought to improve bilateral ties with Beijing, as relations between the two Asian countries have recently been hampered by Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant a...