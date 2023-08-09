CORRECTED: Typhoon Khanun brings heavy rain to southwest Japan, halts shinkansen

Newsfrom Japan

Typhoon Khanun brought heavy rain to parts of Japan's southwestern main island of Kyushu on Wednesday as it moved slowly near the region, causing power outages and suspensions of shinkansen bullet train services. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the slow-traveling typhoon could cause mudslides, floods and strong winds while linear rainbands, known to bring torrential downpours, could develop in southern and northern Kyushu as well as Amami-Oshima Island after the neighboring Tanegashima and Yakushima islands, off the southern tip of Kyushu, are affected. Regions spanning western through ea...