Baseball: Umeno lifts streaking Tigers past Giants

Ryutaro Umeno twice drove in tie-breaking runs, the last time in the 11th inning, as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers got past the Yomiuri Giants 5-2 Wednesday for their sixth straight win. At Tokyo Dome, the Giants intentionally walked the bases loaded with one out in the 11th to bring up the Tigers catcher. Umeno's little flare dropped in center field to bring home the runner from third off Tyler Beede (0-6). Umeno was not credited with a single, however, because Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson fired to third in time to get a force out on the play. "After the intentional walk, I...