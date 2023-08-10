URGENT: Biden issues order to curb U.S. investment in China tech companies
President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order aimed at curtailing U.S. investment in a few categories of high-tech companies in China that the country could use to modernize its military forces. The order, which senior U.S. officials said is part of efforts to protect its national security interests, comes despite a slight warming in bilateral diplomatic ties in recent weeks. It is almost certain that China's leadership will react harshly to the move.