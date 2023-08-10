Tokyo stocks rise in morning on upbeat earnings, tourism shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning after erasing earlier losses, buoyed by optimistic earnings forecasts from some major Japanese firms and tourism-related shares on hopes of the return of group travelers from China. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 134.62 points, or 0.42 percent, from Wednesday to 32,338.95. The broader Topix index was up 13.55 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,296.12. Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation shares.