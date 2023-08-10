URGENT: Baseball: Ohtani 1st in history to reach 10 wins, 10 HRs for 2nd time

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone Wednesday with his 10th win as a pitcher in a 4-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani (10-5) allowed one unearned run in six innings and became the first player in MLB history to win at least 10 games as a pitcher and hit 10 home runs in the same season for the second time. He leads the American League with 40 home runs this year.