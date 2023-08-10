Japan gives Brazilians visa-free entry for short stays from Sept. 30

Japan will allow Brazilian tourists to visit the country on short stays without visas from Sept. 30, the government said Thursday, creating a reciprocal entry exemption between the two nations following a summit earlier this year.

As this year marks the 115th anniversary of Japanese emigration to Brazil, the reciprocal visa exemptions are “expected to further deepen people-to-people, cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries and to promote tourism,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Japan’s visa exemption for Brazilian visitors staying for a maximum of 90 days was announced by Prime M...

