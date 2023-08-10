Japan gives Brazilians visa-free entry for short stays from Sept. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will allow Brazilian tourists to visit the country on short stays without visas from Sept. 30, the government said Thursday, creating a reciprocal entry exemption between the two nations following a summit earlier this year.

As this year marks the 115th anniversary of Japanese emigration to Brazil, the reciprocal visa exemptions are “expected to further deepen people-to-people, cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries and to promote tourism,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Japan’s visa exemption for Brazilian visitors staying for a maximum of 90 days was announced by Prime M...