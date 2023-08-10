Tokyo stocks rise on upbeat earnings, tourism shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher after erasing earlier losses Thursday, lifted by optimistic earnings forecasts from some major Japanese companies and tourism-related shares on hopes for the resumption of group tours from China.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 269.32 points, or 0.84 percent, from Wednesday at 32,473.65. The broader Topix index finished 20.94 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 2,303.51.

Gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and real estate shares.