2025 World Expo in Osaka tickets to be sold from Nov. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Advance ticket sales for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will begin on Nov. 30, 500 days before its start date, its organizers said Thursday. The admission price depends on when the tickets are bought and when they will be used, with a single-entry adult ticket costing between 4,000 yen ($28) and 6,700 yen, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said about the event, which runs from April 13 through Oct. 13. Electronic tickets will be sold through the organization's website, with buyers essentially having to book half a year before their visit to the expo where at least 153 cou...