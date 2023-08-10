Football: Japan look to their strengths vs Sweden: Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will stick to their strengths when they face a taller Swedish side in Friday's Women's World Cup football quarterfinal clash, midfielder Fuka Nagano said. "The Swedish players will use their speed, height, and physical ability to attack," Nagano said during a press conference Thursday in Auckland, New Zealand. "We have to prepare and concentrate on taking the initiative. When we get possession, we want to build up by quickly passing to an open player." At the press conference, many questions from the international media focused on Japan midfielder Hinata Miyazawa and her tournament-leadi...