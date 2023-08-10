Japan welcomes return of Chinese group tours amid labor shortage fear

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese businesses welcomed China's announcement on Thursday that Japan-bound group tours will resume following a hiatus due to COVID-19, hoping for the return of "bakugai," or "explosive" big-budget shopping by Chinese tourists, but some industries expressed concern about labor shortages. All Nippon Airways Co. and Japan Airlines Co. said they are considering increasing the number of flights between China and Japan, with hopes that the resumption of Chinese group tours will boost their profits. The tours will "increase the number of visitors to Japan and revitalize the economy," said Koji Sh...