Malaysia makes it illegal to sell, own Swatch LGBT-themed watches

The Malaysian government, on Thursday, criminalized the sale or possession of the rainbow-colored Pride collection watches from Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group that celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender movement, with offenders facing up to three years in jail. Homosexuality is a crime in the predominantly Muslim country, and there is a growing intolerance of the LGBT community. The ban on the watches, signed into force by Home Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution, covers activities including importation, production, sale, and possession. "The Malaysian government is committed to ...