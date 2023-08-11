Football: Japan attacker Nakamura joins Ito at Ligue 1’s Reims

French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims announced the signing Thursday of Japanese forward Keito Nakamura on a full transfer from LASK in the Austrian top flight.

Reims, home to Samurai Blue winger Junya Ito since last summer, have signed Nakamura to a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old has been based in Europe since 2019 after making his professional debut with J-League side Gamba Osaka. He played for Dutch outfit Twente and Belgium’s Sint-Truiden before moving to Austria.

Nakamura debuted for Japan against Uruguay in March and scored his maiden international goal in another friendly against El S...

