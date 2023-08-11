Baseball: Maeda takes loss as Twins beaten 3-0 by Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda tossed six innings of three-hit, one-run ball but was charged with the loss after the Minnesota Twins offense came up short Thursday in a 3-0 decision against the Detroit Tigers.

Coming off his third win in another quality start Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Japanese right-hander was tagged only by a Riley Greene solo homer in the sixth inning at Detroit’s Comerica Park. He struck out four and gave up one walk.

Maeda (3-7) traded scoreless innings with Detroit starter Reese Olson (2-5) until Greene homered to right-center field off a 1-2 slider with two out in the ...