Tennis: Nishikori to skip Challenger Tour event as U.S. Open nears

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Nishikori will skip the upcoming Golden Gate Open tennis tournament as he continues to deal with a knee issue, the Japanese former world No. 4 announced Thursday on social media.

The 33-year-old, who had hip surgery in January 2022, considered playing the tournament in Stanford, California, on the ATP’s secondary Challenger Tour from Sunday in preparation for his planned Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open starting Aug. 28.

Nishikori had already chosen to sit out the recent Citi Open and the ongoing National Bank Open due to the issue with his left knee, which he had heavily taped while m...