Baseball: Maki's 9th-inning homer lifts BayStars to 4th straight win

Shugo Maki hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the DeNA BayStars beat the Yomiuri Giants 4-2 on Friday for their fourth straight win. With one out in the ninth at Tokyo Dome, Maki sent his 19th home run of the season to left field off Kota Nakagawa (1-3), turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Taishi Ota then homered for an insurance run against his former team. "I'm happy with my ninth-inning homer, especially after (Katsuki) Azuma-san pitched really well until the eighth," Maki said. "(Toshiro) Miyazaki-san got on base before me. I only thought about doing that, to...