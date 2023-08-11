Football: Ikeda to stay as Nadeshiko Japan manager

Newsfrom Japan

Futoshi Ikeda is set to remain as the manager of the Japanese women's national football team, a senior Japan Football Association official revealed Friday after the team's 2-1 World Cup quarterfinal loss to Sweden. "Of course, I want him to do his best at the next one as well," said Norio Sasaki, who led Nadeshiko Japan to the 2011 World Cup triumph, when asked if Ikeda will stay at the helm. Japan will play in the second round of Asian qualifying from October to November for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ikeda took the current post in October 2021 after Asako Takakura managed the team until the To...