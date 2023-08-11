Nearly 30% Japan prefectures saw crowds surpass pre-COVID levels

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly 30 percent of prefectures across Japan experienced crowds surpassing pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in the first half of this year, with local areas outpacing Tokyo, according to private sector data. Based on an analysis of major train stations in each of Japan's 47 prefectures, 13 locations, or 28 percent, recorded more people than during the same period in 2019. Conversely, 21 locations, or 45 percent, witnessed a decline in crowds, but this decrease was less than 10 percent. The Miyazaki station in southwestern Japan saw the most significant crowd increase at 11.2 percent compared t...