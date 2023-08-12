China’s imports of Russian nuclear materials hit record-high in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

The value of China’s imports of Russian nuclear materials for use at power plants hit a record $490 million in 2022, the highest figure since comparable customs data became available in 2015, with the need to fuel a new fast-breeder reactor in southeastern China possibly behind the increase.

The nuclear materials imported from Russia include uranium and plutonium. In the September-December period of 2022, Russia shipped 25 tons of nuclear fuel for the CFR-600 fast reactor, according to data from a British think tank and U.S. media reports.

The CFR-600’s two units are expected to begin operatio...