Football: Sapporo draw with Tosu to remain without win in 7 games

Newsfrom Japan

Consadole Sapporo ended their three-game losing run but remain without a win in seven matches after a 1-1 home draw with Sagan Tosu in the J-League first division on Saturday. Yuya Asano broke the deadlock after the break at Sapporo Dome as Consadole got their first goal in three games, but So Kawahara's fine solo effort for Tosu left the home side still searching for their first win since June 3. Sapporo made their domination count with a well-worked counter in the 49th minute. Former Heerenveen man Yuki Kobayashi released Toya Nakamura inside the left channel before the defender laid the bal...