Baseball: Takahashi pitches Dragons over Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroto Takahashi pitched seven scoreless innings and Seiya Hosokawa doubled in two runs as the Chunichi Dragons edged the Hiroshima Carp 3-2 on Saturday for their first win in six games. Takahashi (5-7), a member of Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic-winning team, limited the Carp to two hits, both singles, while striking out five and walking one at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. Against the 21-year-old right-hander, the Carp could only put a runner in scoring position once, when Matt Davidson grounded out to strand runners on the corners in the seventh. "I only thought about putting up zeros," Takaha...