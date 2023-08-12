Football: Shimizu attacker Suzuki to join Brondby in Denmark

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's 21-year-old attacker Yuito Suzuki has agreed to join Brondby on a four-year deal from J-League second-division side Shimizu S-Pulse, the Danish club announced Saturday. Suzuki spent the first half of this year on loan at Strasbourg, scoring one goal in the French Ligue 1 before returning to Shimizu in July. He has been a mainstay in Japan's under-22 side, who are aiming to qualify for the Paris Olympics next summer.