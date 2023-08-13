Over 80% of Japan firms forecast economic growth as COVID curbs removed

Newsfrom Japan

Over 80 percent of major companies in Japan expect the country's economy to expand in the next one year, supported by a recovery in personal consumption following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, a Kyodo News survey showed. In the survey of 114 companies, including Toyota Motor Corp. and the Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co., 82 percent said they project economic expansion, up from 55 percent the previous summer, when firms were concerned over price surges. The results showed optimism over the economy even as firms grapple with rising material and energy costs, with 94 per...