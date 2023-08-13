Japan female idol group shine as cab drivers to gain more fans

Newsfrom Japan

Members from a female idol group in central Japan have taken to driving taxis on the side in a bid to widen their fan base by providing an interactive experience with "chauffeurs who can sing and dance." Model Tomoyo Kuno, 30, actress Marina Ichiki, 38, and Haruka Umeoka, 24, from the group Taxi'shez, all have permits for driving passengers, with their side work also providing a stable source of income. Their pink taxis mainly operate in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The project was launched in February last year as a joint project by local taxi operator Fuji Taxi Group and talent agency Miraikuru...