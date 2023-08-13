Football: Kubo nets Sociedad’s 1st goal of season in draw with Girona

Takefusa Kubo scored Real Sociedad’s first goal of the Spanish La Liga season on Saturday, netting early in their 1-1 draw against visiting Girona.

Looking to improve on a fourth-place finish last season, the hosts made a bright start to their campaign in front of 30,848 at Reale Arena when Kubo fired them into the lead in the fifth minute.

The 22-year-old Japan attacker gave Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga no chance with a first-time shot after Aihen Munoz’s cross found him unmarked in the middle of the area.

La Real were denied an opening win at home after Ukraine international Artem Dovby...

