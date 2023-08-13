Football: Kubo nets Sociedad’s 1st goal of season in draw with Girona

Newsfrom Japan

Takefusa Kubo scored Real Sociedad’s first goal of the Spanish La Liga season on Saturday, netting early in their 1-1 draw against visiting Girona.

Looking to improve on a fourth-place finish last season, the hosts made a bright start to their campaign in front of 30,848 at Reale Arena when Kubo fired them into the lead in the fifth minute.

The 22-year-old Japan attacker gave Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga no chance with a first-time shot after Aihen Munoz’s cross found him unmarked in the middle of the area.

La Real were denied an opening win at home after Ukraine international Artem Dovby...