Baseball: Yanagi gem, 10th-inning homers lift Dragons past Carp

Yuya Yanagi threw nine hitless shutout innings before the Chunichi Dragons won a 10th-inning home run derby to defeat the Hiroshima Carp 2-1 in the Central League on Sunday. Yanagi left after nine innings in a scoreless game, denying him Japanese pro baseball's 99th no-hit regular season shutout. He did not figure in the decision at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, where three home runs decided the game in extra innings. "It would have been the first no-hit shutout of my life, so honestly didn't think I was going to do it," the 29-year-old right-hander said. Elite closer Raidel Martinez took over for the...