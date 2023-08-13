Football: Nagoya stay unbeaten at home with 1-0 win over Antlers

Newsfrom Japan

Third-place Nagoya Grampus maintained their unbeaten home record and kept up the pressure on the teams ahead of them in the J-League first division with a 1-0 win over Kashima Antlers on Sunday.

Yuki Nogami’s 37th-minute goal proved the difference at Toyota Stadium, where visiting Antlers were aiming to win their third straight league game and extend their unbeaten streak to five.

The win took Nagoya’s tally to 45 points, two behind second-place Yokohama F Marinos and leaders Vissel Kobe, who hold the top spot on goal difference.

Kenta Hasegawa’s side took the lead through a sharp three-man mo...