Tokyo stocks open mixed amid Bon holidays, weak yen

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Monday in slow trading amid Japan’s Bon holidays, with some export-related issues supported by the yen’s weakness.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 41.12 points, or 0.13 percent, from Thursday to 32,432.53. The broader Topix index was up 2.54 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,306.05.

Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday.

Gainers included pulp and paper, and service shares, while decliners included electric power and gas issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 144.86-87 yen compared with 144.90-1...