Tokyo stocks lower in morning on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, dragged down by heavyweight semiconductor-related shares that tracked their U.S. counterparts’ decline late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 313.35 points, or 0.96 percent, from Thursday to 32,160.30. The broader Topix index was down 17.36 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,286.15. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday.

Decliners were led by mining, real estate and machinery shares.