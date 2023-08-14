Football: Furuhashi nets as Celtic open season with 2 straight wins
Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi scored for the second straight game on Sunday as champions Celtic beat Aberdeen 3-1 away to open the Scottish Premiership season with two wins from two.
Furuhashi made it 2-1 in the 29th minute at Pittodrie Stadium after an Aberdeen defender’s headed pass back to their goalkeeper fell short, allowing the last season’s top scorer to take a touch before firing home from inside the box.
Fellow Japan forward Daizen Maeda nodded down a free-kick to set up Liel Abada’s 11th-minute opener before Bojan Miovski steered in the leveler for the home side in the 25th minute. M...