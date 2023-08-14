Light plane makes belly landing at Japan airport, nobody injured

Newsfrom Japan

A small trainer aircraft made a belly landing at Oita airport in southwestern Japan on Monday, causing no injuries to the three people aboard but leading to a brief closure of the runway, according to the airport operator.

The twin-propeller Beechcraft Baron G58 touched down at around 10:30 a.m. and the transport ministry later classified the landing as “a serious incident” that could have led to an accident and dispatched two inspectors to investigate.

It is unclear why the landing gear of the light aircraft, owned by Honda Airways Co., failed to lower, according to the Ministry of Land, Infr...