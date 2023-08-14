Tokyo stocks fall on weak chip shares, China real estate woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday, dragged down by semiconductor-related shares tracking their U.S. counterparts’ decline and concerns over China’s real estate sector that dented other Asian markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 413.74 points, or 1.27 percent, from Thursday at 32,059.91. The broader Topix index finished 22.62 points, or 0.98 percent, lower at 2,280.89. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday.

Decliners were led by mining, machinery and real estate shares.