Baseball: Ohtani hits 41st home run as Angels edge Astros

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his AL-leading 41st home run Sunday with a solo blast in the sixth inning, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 2-1 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ohtani sent his first homer in nine games over the wall in center on a 1-0 slider from left-handed reliever Parker Mushinski, pushing the Angels’ lead to 2-0 at Minute Maid Park.

The 2021 American League MVP went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Astros pulled within a run in the bottom of the sixth when a wild pitch by Jose Soriano scored Jon Singleton, but the Angels bullpen preserved the one-run lead with Carlos Estevez workin...