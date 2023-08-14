Football: ACL to feature 24 clubs, Women’s Champions League unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Football Confederation decided Monday to reduce the Asian Champions League’s participating clubs from 40 to 24, starting in the 2024-25 season.

The governing body also said in an online Executive Committee meeting that the total prize money for the ACL champion team will be tripled to $12 million (1.74 billion yen). It also announced the introduction of the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Forty clubs took part in the 2022-23 ACL won by Japan’s Urawa Reds. The number remains unchanged for the upcoming 2023-24 season.