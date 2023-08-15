Typhoon Lan lands in western Japan, causes holiday travel disruption

Newsfrom Japan

Slow-moving Typhoon Lan made landfall on the Kii Peninsula in western Japan on Tuesday, the weather agency said, disrupting air and train services and causing havoc for travelers returning from their summer holidays.

The agency has warned of heavy rains in eastern, central and western Japan and urged residents to stay alert for possible dangerous flooding, landslides and strong winds.

Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. have already canceled all bullet train services between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations and those between Shin-Osaka and Okayama stations throughout Tuesday. Ex...