Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, led by technology shares after overnight rises among their U.S. peers and export-related issues bolstered by the weak yen.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 285.59 points, or 0.89 percent, from Monday to 32,345.50. The broader Topix index was up 11.68 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,292.57.

Gainers included mining, electric appliance and marine transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.43-44 yen compared with 145.51-61 yen in New York and 144.79-81 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted ...