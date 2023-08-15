Switzerland, Liechtenstein end post-Fukushima Japan food import curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Tuesday lifted import restrictions on food products from 10 Japanese prefectures imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, the Japanese government said.

Following a similar move by the European Union earlier this month, the two countries will no longer require radiation tests on some agricultural and fishery products from the prefectures, including Fukushima. Switzerland and Liechtenstein are not EU members.

With two more countries dropping the measures, the number of countries and regions imposing import restrictions on Japanese food products wi...