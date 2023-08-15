Tokyo stocks higher in morning on firm tech shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as technology shares tracked overnight gains among U.S. counterparts and export-related issues were bought on the weak yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 255.70 points, or 0.80 percent, from Monday to 32,315.61. The broader Topix index was up 13.23 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,294.12.

Gainers were led by mining, marine transportation, and iron and steel issues.