URGENT: Japan to respond appropriately to excess forex moves: finance chief
Japan will take “appropriate” action in response to excessive forex moves and is closely watching market developments, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday after the yen weakened relative to the U.S. dollar to levels near where the government has previously intervened.
Suzuki said currency moves should be stable, reflecting economic fundamentals.