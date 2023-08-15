Baseball: Darvish takes loss, sets Japanese record for MLB strikeouts

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish allowed four runs over seven innings to take the loss as the San Diego Padres fell 4-1 against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Darvish (8-8), who gave up eight hits and a walk, struck out six at Petco Park and set the record for most MLB strikeouts by a Japanese player at 1,919, going one above Hideo Nomo. Ryan O'Hearn pulled a 1-2 sweeper with no out in the second off Darvish for a solo home run as the Orioles scored with their first hit of the game. Darvish allowed two hits and a walk to load the bases in the fifth with one out, and Gunnar Henderson's opposite-field double to the...