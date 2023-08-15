Tokyo stocks rebound on firm chip shares, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday, as chip-related shares tracked overnight gains among their U.S. peers and exporters were supported by a weaker yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 178.98 points, or 0.56 percent, from Monday at 32,238.89. The broader Topix index finished 9.42 points, or 0.41 percent, higher at 2,290.31.

Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and insurance shares.