Basketball: Tominaga leads Japan past Angola in World Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

University of Nebraska standout Keisei Tominaga made six three-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points as Japan defeated Angola 75-65 Tuesday in a Basketball World Cup warm-up game.

Japan, ranked 36th in the world, turned a 49-44 deficit into a 51-49 lead at the end of the third quarter and never looked back against No. 41 Angola at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Tominaga shot six of 14 from three-point range. Chiba Jets point guard Yuki Togashi added 13 points for head coach Tom Hovasse’s team.

An injury concern popped up for Japan as the Phoenix Suns’ Yuta Watanabe did not return after hurting his ...