Microsoft Japan to launch siloed ChatGPT to handle classified info

Microsoft Corp.'s Japan unit is launching a more secure version of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT that can handle classified information of government ministries and agencies as well as corporate entities.

Unlike the current ChatGPT, the new version of the generative artificial intelligence service will be considered suitable for the Japanese government to use as all information will be processed in data centers in Japan. Banks and other companies that handle sensitive data are also expected to benefit.

Japan will be the third region in which Microsoft has launched the service aft...