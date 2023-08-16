Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 268.99 points, or 0.83 percent, from Tuesday to 31,969.90. The broader Topix index was down 17.95 points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,272.36.

Decliners included bank, oil and coal product, and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 145.60-63 yen compared with 145.52-62 yen in New York and 145.80-81 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0902-0906 and 158.73-82 yen against $1.0898-0908 and 158.68-78 yen in New York, an...