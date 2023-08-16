Tokyo stocks fall in morning after Wall St. decline on bank concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning after sentiment was dampened overnight on Wall Street by a credit rating agency warning of possible downgrades to U.S. banks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 332.64 points, or 1.03 percent, from Tuesday to 31,906.25. The broader Topix index was down 20.71 points, or 0.90 percent, at 2,269.60.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, mining and bank issues.