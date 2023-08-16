Tokyo-Hakata shinkansen bullet train services halted over heavy rain

Newsfrom Japan

Direct shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Hakata stations were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain in central Japan, their operators said.

The rain hit parts of Shizuoka Prefecture, disrupting the Tokaido Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and the cities of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka, according to its operator Central Japan Railway Co.

While the Tokaido Shinkansen services between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo remained suspended as of 1 p.m., West Japan Railway Co., which is responsible for the western Japan portion of the direct services, said it had resumed operations on the Sanyo ...