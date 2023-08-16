Typhoon Lan moves north over Sea of Japan, leaves 49 injured in wake

Newsfrom Japan

Typhoon Lan traveled northward over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday after bringing torrential rains to Japan’s main island, mostly impacting western parts of the country, and leaving 49 injured, the government said.

The weather agency warned of torrential rains with thunder in eastern Japan facing the Pacific on Wednesday and of the typhoon’s potential impact on eastern to northern Japan along the Sea of Japan coast through Thursday.

Heavy rains in central Japan forced suspensions of shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and Hakata stations on Wednesday. Services between Nagoya and Okaya...