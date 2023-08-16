Tokyo stocks fall on concerns over U.S. banks, China economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday, as sentiment was hurt by concern over the possible downgrade of U.S. banks and the faltering Chinese economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 472.07 points, or 1.46 percent, from Tuesday at 31,766.82. The broader Topix index finished 29.47 points, or 1.29 percent, lower at 2,260.84.

Decliners were led by oil and coal product, wholesale trade and mining shares.