Baseball: Suzuki hits 11th homer in Cubs loss to White Sox
Seiya Suzuki hit his 11th home run but could not prevent the Chicago Cubs from going down 5-3 Tuesday to the Chicago White Sox.
Suzuki’s fourth-inning solo homer tied the game at Wrigley Field 3-3. He worked the count full before launching a hanging splitter into the left-field bleachers.
Luis Robert Jr.'s solo shot in the seventh and an Andrew Benintendi RBI double in the ninth gave Chicago’s south siders their margin of victory. Suzuki went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.
Yusei Kikuchi threw six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts but did not get a decision in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2...